JFD calls for Oct. 7, 2016

Sept. 24: 5:50 p.m., ready squad responded to 330 16th Ave. NE, single-family dwelling, to check for carbon monoxide. Firefighters analyzed for carbon monoxide, and 0 ppm was detected. Cause: faulty detector. Time out: 1 hour.

Sept. 26: 8:22 p.m., fire department responded to Highway 52 North, mile marker 258, to a report of a person(s) needing extrication from a vehicle. Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle and assisted emergency medical services. No firefighter injuries reported. Time out: 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Sept. 28: 5:23 a.m., ready squad responded to 424 1st Ave. N, to assist law enforcement with an incident. Time out: 30 minutes.

Sept 29: 8:44 a.m., fire department hazardous materials team responded to 205 6th St. SE, Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, to a report of a natural gas leak. Building was evacuated by county staff, and firefighters assisted with locating the leak until Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. arrived on scene. Cause: regulator. No injuries were reported. Time out: 45 minutes.

Oct.4: 11:50 a.m., fire department responded to 25th Street Southwest and U.S. Highway 281 South to a report of a vehicle accident with person(s) trapped in vehicle. Firefighters extricated one person and assisted emergency medical services. No firefighter injuries. Time out: 35 minutes.

Oct. 5: 3:51 p.m., fire department responded to 611 4th St. NW, single-family dwelling, to a report of smoke in the basement. Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigated. Cause: electrical malfunction of a dehumidifier. No injuries reported. Time out: 1 hour 25 minutes.

Oct. 5: 4:41 p.m., fire department responded to 200 block of 3rd Street Northwest at the request of law enforcement. Ladder truck and firefighters assisted in removing a person from the roof of a building. No injuries reported. Time out: 20 minutes.