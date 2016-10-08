CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR

Joshua Liam Huseby, 20, 6606 College Lane, $300 fines/fees, five days to be served in 48-hour increments by Dec. 20.

Andrew Gage Maniss, 20, 6551 College Lane, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended, 30 hours community service.

Elyssa Christina McCulloch, 19, 6512 College Lane, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended, 30 hours community service.

Marina Grace Nowak, 20, 6562 College Lane, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended, 30 hours community service.

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Benjamin John Dean Chopper, 21, 613 2nd St. SW Apt. 202, five days to be served consecutive and concurrent with district court sentence.

Matthew Wayne Gilbertson, 30, 219 5th Ave. SW, 12 days.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

Bobby Eugene Griffin, 47, Lincoln, Ala., $500 fines/fees.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Tanner Lee Monilaws, 21, Valley City, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended.

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR'S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Kelsie Rae Snyder, 31, 605 8th Ave. SE, $500 fines/fees, two days.

DUI/APC

Darlene Mae Miller, 51, Montpelier, $500 fines/fees, 30 days suspended, obtain an evaluation.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

Jace Bryon Fritz, 29, 615 4th St. NE, $30 administrative fees-general, $525 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, five days suspended, four days credit for time served, six days to be served with electronic monitoring with work release by Oct. 26.

SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

Matthew Lawrence Brady, 45, 1301 5th Ave. NW, 10 days to be served concurrent and consecutive with district court sentence.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

Janet Lynn Theron, 49, 123 Sunnyside Trailer Court, $50 fines/fees.

URINATING IN PUBLIC

Landon Todd McDowell, 29, 1021 6th Ave. SE, $150 fines/fees.

DISTRICT COURT RUN DATE 10/08/2016

CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM IN VEHICLE

Byron James Degeyter III, 33, Lafayette, La., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for six months (Merrick).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED (2 COUNTS)/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER/THEFT OF PROPERTY

Robert Teron Lee, 41, 909 9th Ave. NE No. 2, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, $750 restitution, 60 days, 20 days credit for time served, 40 days to be served with electronic monitoring with work release by Jan. 10, not possess or own firearms for one year (Tufte).

DUI-AGGRAVATED FIRST OFFENSE GREATER THAN .16 BAC

John Gerard Gross, 53, 905 12th Ave. SE No. 47, $500 city of Jamestown transfer fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended, chemical dependency evaluation (Merrick).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Riley Allen Sisson, 20, 6265 College Lane, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one year deferred imposition of sentence (Tufte).

Shane Steven Smith, 40, 316 1/2 5th Ave. NE, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Carlos Vargas Membreno, 22, Shoreline, Wash., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF LESS THAN ONE-HALF OUNCE OF MARIJUANA A CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

Liban Muse Ali, no age given, 814 4th Ave. NW, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for six months, six month deferred imposition of sentence (Tufte).

RECKLESS DRIVING

Rodney Tait Smith, 48, 1301 5th Ave. NW, $250 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, five days credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).

THEFT OF PROPERTY

Michael Jerome Johnson, 58, 1545 4th Ave. NW, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for one year (Tufte).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Brooke Lietzke and Hector Melendez Martinez, both Fargo.

Sarah Cole and Gregory Dorr, both Jamestown.

Krista Kruize and Daniel Wolff, both Jamestown.