Sex offender living in Jamestown

A high-risk convicted sex offender is living in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Bruce Vetter, 62, resides at 2605 Circle Drive (transition house). He does not drive a vehicle.

Vetter is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Vetter was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General. He is on GPS monitoring.

Vetter was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2005 in Burleigh County District Court. Vetter received 10 years with seven years suspended and five years probation.

Vetter was also convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1990 in Burleigh County District. Authorities said he inappropriately touched a 2-year-old girl. He received two years.

Vetter was also convicted of indecent exposure in 1976 in Grand Forks County District Court. Authorities said he was inappropriately touching himself in his vehicle in front of children. He received 30 days with 26 days suspended.

Vetter is not wanted by police and has served the sentence imposed by the court. Printed handouts on Vetter’s demographics are available at the Jamestown Police Department.

More information on registered offenders is available at www.sexoffender.nd.gov.