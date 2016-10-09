Two people injured in crash in Barnes County

Two people were injured in crash Saturday afternoon in Barnes County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Sandra Meyer, 52. Hillsboro, N.D., was driving a 201 GMC Arcadia west on Barnes County Road 6 at about 2:20 p.m. Clayton Schumaker, 59, Bismarck, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse south on N.D. Highway 32.

The patrol said the GMC failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Buick on the driver’s side. The Buick continued south into the west ditch before rolling over and landing on its wheels in the ditch.

Schumaker and his passenger, Alice Anderson, 88, Bismarck, were transported by Life Flight to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The were wearing their seat belts.

Meyer and her passenger, Rachel Meyer, 23, Hillsboro, were not injured and were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.