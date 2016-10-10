Housing finance agency forecasts population decline

Community leaders are challenging a forecast of declining population and income for the region.

The South Central Dakota Region VI 2016 North Dakota Statewide Housing Needs Assessment projects a 4 percent population decline for the nine-county area by 2029. The housing needs assessment was issued by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency in September.

Jamestown is projected to lose 2.1 percent of its population, and Valley City's population is projected to decline by 2.8 percent. Jamestown had a population of 15,440 while Valley City had a population of 6,615 in the 2010 U.S. Census.

Region VI includes Wells, Stutsman, Barnes, Logan, LaMoure, Foster, McIntosh, Griggs and Dickey counties.

"We don't dispute the data and the analysis that came up with the results," Jamestown Mayor Katie Andersen said. "But it doesn't take into account the things we've been doing."

Connie Ova, CEO of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., said the study indicates the importance of bringing new businesses to the area.

"It shows a big need for economic development and the marketing of the area," she said.

David Klein, Stutsman County Housing Authority executive director, said the forecast is based on four years of data from 2010 to 2014.

"We were not able to capture any of the state's growth when North Dakota was growing," he said. "What people wanted, we didn't have."

Jamestown and Valley City also fought floods in 2009 and 2011, Klein said.

"That changed our population," he said.

Along with a population decline, the forecast for the region anticipates an aging population with less money to spend.

Across the region, the population older than 65 is anticipated to grow by 18 percent. Jamestown is expected to see a 37 percent increase, and Valley City is projected to see a 30 percent increase in senior citizens.

At the same time, the percentage of people with extremely low and very low incomes is expected to increase 14 percent in Jamestown and 8 percent in Valley City.

Extremely low income is defined as a family income of less than $20,000, while very low income is defined as an income of less than $35,000.

The population in all income categories making more than $35,000 per year is expected to decline between now and 2025.

"A lot of the declining income is based on the growth of the seniors," Klein said.

Andersen said an aging population is not limited to Jamestown but is common across North Dakota.

"The projections are that people who are here stay and get older," she said.

The housing needs assessment projects a 5.7 percent drop in the number of housing units needed in the nine-county region, including Jamestown and Valley City..

Andersen said even if the forecasts are true, the community needs to inventory the housing units and increase housing availability for areas where shortages exist.

In the meantime, Ova said the JSDC continues to work on bringing new jobs to the area. The increase in jobs could result in an increase, rather than a decrease, in population and incomes.

"As far as the region not growing," she said, "they (the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency) don't know about what we have coming in the future."