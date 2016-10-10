Jamestown man killed in crash

A 46-year-old Jamestown man died in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the man was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer SportTrac SUV north on I-29 around 8:30 a.m. Monday when the vehicle entered the median and struck a concrete support for an overpass. The patrol said the man died on scene. He was wearing a seat belt.