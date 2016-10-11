FVA approves building bid

The Frontier Village Association approved a construction bid Sunday to build a new surveyor's building, along with three projects for the 2017 capital construction bid request.

The FVA unanimously approved a $25,675 bid from Travis Edinger, owner of Northland Window and Door LLC of Jamestown, to construct the surveyor's building, said Tina Busche, FVA secretary-treasurer. Members JoAnn Herrick and Brittany Reed were not present, she said.

Nellie Degen, FVA acting president, said the FVA board met with two contractors at a previous meeting. The special meeting was necessary due to contractor and grant spending deadlines and was scheduled once the documentation and forms were completed to ensure the FVA would fit within grant and contractor time frames.

"We wanted to be sure we were in compliance," Degen said.

A second company also made a presentation to the FVA at a previous meeting but did not submit a bid prior to the meeting, Busche said. Northland Window and Door has a good track record on a previous project to repair Mary's Place building at the village, she said.

"The board is very satisfied with Travis (Edinger)," Busche said. "He has been there before and did a good job and at a reasonable price."

The Surveyor's Group, a building adoptee group, agreed to donate $5,675 of the surveyor's building project costs, Busche said, and the FVA portion will come from the 2016 capital construction funds.

"This was a donation to compel the project, which FVA is very grateful for," Busche said.

The current surveyor's building will become exhibit space for antique optometry and physician's equipment, Busche said. The new surveyor's building will be constructed behind the existing lawyer's office and will include an adjoining deck and roof.

In other business, the FVA board unanimously approved three projects for the 2017 capital construction bid request totaling $50,164. The FVA will send its application to Stutsman County this month, Busche said.

The first project is to complete all work on the fire hall at a total cost of $26,640. There is $5,000 in grant funds available for the project from the Museum Assessment Program through the State Historical Society of North Dakota, along with a $500 donation from the Jamestown Fire Department, leaving $21,140 for FVA's capital construction request, she said.

The second project request is $23,000 to repair the roof of the general store building, she said. The third is a $6,324 project to add heating, cooling and lighting to the village church, she said, which has a $300 donation from the Prairie Ministry Service, which provides nondenominational services during the summer and would like to continue in the winter months, she said.

Improving the church would allow for weddings and other activities during the winter months, she said. The lighting will make evening events possible, she said.

If the improvements are made then the current wedding rental price will increase from $50 to $100, she said.

"We do have a lot of people who are very interested in the church and want to have services up there," Busche said. "This would be an opportunity for us utilize the building more often and draw more attention to it and the other buildings."