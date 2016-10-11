Planning Commission approves replat agreement near JRMC

The Jamestown Planning Commission on Monday approved a replat agreement that may someday be the site of a hotel and convention center next to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The Planning Commission approved the second and final plat hearing 6-1 for the Corell Addition, a replat adjacent to the Jamestown Hospital Healthcare Campus Addition within the northeast quadrant of 81st Avenue and 20th Street Southwest, south of Interstate 94. Planning Commission members Corey Bayer and Donald Frye were not present.

Commission member Brian Paulson voted against approving the plat. His concerns were that the city should be certain about new code verbiage and how it applies to private plats and public easements for this project.

Planning Commission Chair David Hillerud said the private drive issues provided the most discussion on the plat agreement. He said private drives are not an ideal situation but are allowed by city ordinance and cannot be excluded when all other areas of the ordinance are satisfied.

Scott Harmstead, of SRF Consulting, said the final plat agreement for the Corell Addition is for a commercial zone and would allow for development at the interchange of the U.S. Highway 281 bypass. It will be served by city water and sewer, and the easement issues discussed at the previous Planning Commission meeting had been worked out between engineering partners.

Ongoing concerns about working out private access easements should be contingent upon the city attorney's review of the plat agreement, Harmstead said, noting that it is not a typical right of way but recommended approval contingent on the legal review.

"It is important that the city attorney review this agreement," he said.

Going forward the project partners will work to ensure long-term maintenance of roads and sewers within private development along with any environmental concerns, Harmstead said.

Daren Peterka, principal engineer and board chair of Interstate Engineering, told the board that an easement utility exists along the project boundary that works similar to franchise utility easements.

Beth Dooley, an engineering technician for the city of Jamestown, said she is concerned about one controlling lot owner having sole control of infrastructure maintenance agreements. She preferred a homeowner association model that requires a majority of owners to take an action.

Hillerud said that from a city standpoint it is preferable to have one owner responsible for maintenance of infrastructure rather than dealing with multiple parties. This is a private project, and individual lot owners can address control concerns with the primary lot owner in the separate agreements, he said.

"This looks like an agreement that we can live with," Hillerud said.