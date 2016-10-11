Jack Brown Stadium dugouts on hold

Construction of Jack Brown Stadium's new dugouts is on hold until the cost is brought down to the original estimate, said Doug Hogan, Jamestown Parks and Recreation director, during the Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.

The project, spearheaded by Jeff Gould of Jamestown, will increase the size and quality of the dugouts. The original estimated cost was $250,000, but the construction bid from Hillerud Construction came in at $366,000, Hogan said.

The department received only one bid last week, Hogan said. He said an architect and engineer were involved to create the specifications needed for the bidding process, which drove the cost up. The specifications also called for higher priced materials than originally budgeted for, Hogan said.

Hogan said he is meeting with the contractor and the Gould family tomorrow to discuss the costs and hopefully come to resolution. Hogan said the department is looking at using less expensive materials and eliminating certain features without changing the quality of the project.

"If we can't get down there without compromising what we are trying to accomplish, we would hold off until more money is raised," Hogan said.

Hogan said he would like the construction to start as soon as possible so the bulk of work can get done this fall. Hogan said everyone involved in the project understands the cost needs to come down, so he thinks the department and contractor will be able to work something out.

The board also approved sending Amy Walters, Two Rivers Activity Center facility manager, to the National Athletic Business Conference in Orlando, Fla., next month. Walters said the conference was recommended by the manager of the Williston Area Recreation Center.

Walters said the conference focuses on the process of opening a new facility. The conference will also feature vendors of equipment and other products needed for TRAC, Walters said.

Hogan updated the board on hiring a new manager for the ice rink. Hogan said the department received three applications and is hoping to hire someone as soon as possible.

The board gave Hogan permission to make the hiring decision without bringing a recommendation to the board.

Walters said construction for TRAC continues to be on schedule. She said she has begun to meet with stakeholder groups to learn what they would want to use the facility for and the equipment they would need.

Commissioner Mike Landscoot said he wants to see reports from ACB Consulting, the service employed to advise on the TRAC project. Landscoot said the board has not seen any reports and would like to know what progress has been made.

Hogan said the campaign has been in the quiet phase, and once the fundraising for phase two begins, there will be more to report. Walters said she would share the next report from ACB with the board once it arrives.