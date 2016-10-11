JSDC approves program funds for Jamestown business

A Jamestown portable restroom and septic tank service company's request for $43,000 in funding from the Flex Pace program was approved by the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors Monday.

The funds will be used by Bonnie and Donald Larson, owners of D&B Portables LLC, who said they are buying a competing business and will create at least two new full-time positions with their company starting next spring.

The Flex Pace program uses a grant from the Bank of North Dakota and a loan from the JSDC to reduce the interest rate on a business loan by as much as 5 percent. The JSDC is repaid its loan after the original loan is retired.

According to the D&B Portables' Flex Pace program application, the company will be financing $350,000 to acquire the business and its equipment.

The JSDC will divide its $43,000 loan to D&B Portables with $34,400 from the city of Jamestown and $8,600 from Stutsman County.

Bonnie Larson said the company was started almost two years ago and has grown quicker than anticipated.

"We've been working with the state and federal government on getting a lot of those contracts," she said.

Larson said the company has recently expanded its offerings to include septic tank service.

"There is a need for it," she said.

Larson said the company currently has five employees.

In other business, the JSDC agreed to have its organizational excellence committee review the existing rules on advocating for using local businesses when possible in contracts for projects. The subject came up during discussion with Steve Attleson, of RTS Shearing LLC, who asked to speak to the JSDC about the issue.

The JSDC also appointed Bill Lytle as secretary-treasurer.