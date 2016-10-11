Fall Educational Conference set for Saturday

The Huntington’s Disease Northern Prairie Affiliate will host the Fall Educational Conference Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a free continental breakfast and free lunch at noon. The Conference will conclude at 3 p.m.

The conference will feature Dr. Tanya Harlow, neurologist at Sanford Neuroscience Center. Sanford Health is partnering with the Huntington’s Disease Society of America Center of Excellence in Minneapolis. Professionals from neurology, psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and dietetics will provide information regarding their respective professions.

Other sessions include:

* The Interagency Program for Assistive Technology providing suggestions for assistive devices for Huntington’s disease patients

* making foods you love work for Huntington’s disease

* movement activities for Huntington’s disease

* helpful ideas from a Huntington’s Disease social worker.

The event is free to attend.

For more information or to register for this event, contact Claudia Anderson at (701) 492-3123.