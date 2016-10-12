In the record for Oct. 11, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Oct. 11:
* 2 traffic citations
* 2 traffic warnings
* 1 accident investigated
* 3 criminal arrests
* 1 juvenile referral
* 1 warrant served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 34 public assistance calls
* 2 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Oct. 11:
* 1 accident
* 2 assist other agencies
* 5 civil process services
* 1 information report
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 transport
* 2 warrants
* 1 traffic warning
* 2 miscellaneous calls
* 16 calls for service