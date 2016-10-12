Search
    In the record for Oct. 11, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:36 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Oct. 11:

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 2 traffic warnings

    * 1 accident investigated

    * 3 criminal arrests

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 1 warrant served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 34 public assistance calls

    * 2 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Oct. 11:

    * 1 accident

    * 2 assist other agencies

    * 5 civil process services

    * 1 information report

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 transport

    * 2 warrants

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 2 miscellaneous calls

    * 16 calls for service

