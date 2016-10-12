JFD responds to fire Monday in northeast Jamestown

The Jamestown Fire Department was called to a multi-family dwelling to extinguish a blaze in a built-in stairwell Monday evening. John M. Steiner / The Sun

A stairwell fire in a multi-family dwelling put at least one tenant out of the duplex on Monday night in northeast Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Fire Department.

The Stutsman County Communications Center said the fire department was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. to a house at 219 7th Ave. NE. JFD responded with 34 firefighters and six units.

The fire started in an enclosed outside stairway leading to an upper duplex unit, JFD Lt. Sheldon Mohr said.

"The fire in the stairwell has an undetermined cause right now and is still under investigation," Mohr said. "There were no injuries (to residents or firefighters), and there was minimal damage to the building structure."

JFD had the fire under control at 12:17 a.m., and the scene was cleared at 1:02 a.m., according to the communications center.

The apartments were evacuated during the fire call, Mohr said. The residents in the second-floor unit stayed elsewhere overnight because of a broken window during the fire call, he said.

Brian Shawn, regional communications officer for the American Red Cross Dakotas Region, said two adults and one child who lived on one side of the duplex were impacted by the fire.

"We offered water and snacks and gave the child a stuffed animal," Shawn said. "I understand that they had somewhere to go and may be getting back in today (Tuesday)."

The investigation will be completed upon consent of the homeowner, Mohr said.