Smette part of Red Cross response to Hurricane Matthew

Dave Smette is in northern Florida this week. He is one of 24 American Red Cross Dakotas Region volunteers helping those in need after Hurricane Matthew devastated the area over the weekend. Photo courtesy / American Red Cross

What: Course offered to people wanting to deploy as American Red Cross volunteers to help in Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts

When: 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: Fargo

Details: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help with Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts. Call (701) 364-1800 or send an email to fargo.reception@redcross.org for more information.

David Smette got a chance to drive an American Red Cross emergency response vehicle onto one of the barrier islands near St. Augustine, Fla., Tuesday afternoon to hlep provide relief to people displaced by Hurricane Matthew.

Smette is one of seven Red Cross volunteers who were sent from North Dakota and northwest Minnesota to help with the recovery effort.

Smette said he and a northwest Minnesota man drove a Red Cross emergency response vehicle 1,800 miles from Fargo to northeastern Florida on Thursday so they would arrive before the hurricane started to impact coastal areas of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Saturday.

Smette said the St. Augustine area had a lot of heavy wind damage, but thankfully not as much flooding as other areas of Florida and the Carolinas.

"Most of the damage here in St. Augustine was trees down, powerlines down and power outages," he said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon Smette said power had been restored to about 80 or 90 percent of the area, and he thought he might be moving on to a different area of need.

Smette said he is part of a group of about 16 Red Cross volunteers working with volunteers at a Baptist church kitchen to provide hot meals to those without power or displaced by Hurricane Matthew. Three times a day Smette and another Red Cross volunteer load up one of the emergency response vehicles with hot meals and deliver those meals to hundreds of people in need. He said they offer assistance to people who need help, or sometimes just listen to people displaced by the hurricane who might want to tell a story or two about their experience.

He said some Red Cross volunteers he has been working with have been staying on the grounds of the Baptist church where the meals are being prepared.

"I got lucky enough to get into a hotel," he said.

Just from this location Smette said the Red Cross has seven emergency response vehicles that can carry lots of meals, water and/or equipment needed in a post-hurricane environment.

Brian Davis, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Dakotas Region, said Smette is one of 24 volunteers from the Dakotas Region who is part of the Red Cross' relief effort.

"Dave is a great guy," Davis said.

Smette said his time in Florida isn't the first time he has volunteered with the Red Cross to help people after a natural disaster impacted their lives. He volunteered after Superstorm Sandy devastated most of the coastal area of New Jersey and New York in November 2012.

"I spent two weeks at Toms River, New Jersey," he said.

Smette said he first volunteered with the Red Cross in Jamestown in 2009 when flooding impacted the area. He said he volunteers because he has the time and the means to do so.

"I think it's an excellent way to give back to the community," he said.

Smette said he will spend this week and next volunteering wherever the Red Cross needs him, but after that he will be coming back to Jamestown.

"After all, I've got to get my place ready for winter," he said.