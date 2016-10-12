Polka Party draws 375 dancers

Clarissa Lynn presents a plaque to the Napoleon American Legion on behalf of KBMR, which is accepted by Ron Kerzman, current Polka Party chairman, and Tony Leier, Past Polka Party chair. Members of the Dakota Rangers Band are in the background. Courtesy / Ann Knecht

The 25th Annual Polka Party sponsored by the Napoleon Barry Hoof American Legion had more than 375 dancers at the Napoleon Legion Hall for a weekend of their favorite dancing entertainment by the Aman Family Band, Queen City Band and the Dakota Rangers. Joining the polka festivities held Sept. 24-25 for the first time was the Kuchen County Band with Josh Wangler and Matt Prindiville.

For 25 consecutive years KBMR Radio from Bismarck has promoted the Polka Party with a live broadcast featuring Clarissa Lynn. Legion Polka Party Chairman Tony Leier of Napoleon worked with Legion members and KBMR to make the event one that dancers would return to Napoleon for, making friends, enjoying food and dancing. Dan Kimball, KBMR account executive, has been instrumental in securing sponsors for the live broadcast from the Legion Hall.

Clarissa Lynn, on behalf of KBMR, presented a plaque to the Napoleon American Legion congratulating the organization for "25 years of live broadcast of the Fall Polkafest with KBMR Bismarck, 1992-2016 on September 25, 2016." Accepting the plaque on behalf of the Napoleon American Legion were Tony Leier, past chair, and the current Polka Party Chairman Ron Kerzman along with Mike Welder and Mike Horner, members of the Napoleon American Legion.

Clarissa Lynn thanked the dancers who have supported the polka events by their attendance at the yearly parties and recognized cooks Vivian Hansen and Randy and Mona Ben for 20 years of serving "the best food."

On behalf of the Napoleon American Legion Auxiliary, President Viola Wolf presented Lynn with a corsage and the Napoleon Legion with a cake in honor of their 25th consecutive year of providing family entertainment in Napoleon. Leona Praus of Queen City Band recognized and thanked Lynn for her 25 years of live broadcasts.