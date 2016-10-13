By joining the GPAC, the Jimmies will compete with 11 private colleges and universities from South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“This is a great day for the University of Jamestown, Jimmie athletics and our student-athletes,” said Sean Johnson, UJ director of athletics. “This is an opportunity for us be associated with one of the best NAIA conferences in the country. We are very grateful to the GPAC Presidents and Athletic Directors.”

UJ President Robert Badal said the university has faced change in athletic conference relationships.

“In recent years, like many colleges and universities around the country, the University of Jamestown has faced change in athletic conference relationships,” he said. “The demise of the DAC, a brief period as an independent, and a startup for a new North Star Conference have taken place quickly. We have now taken another step forward with a new conference alignment with the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and we are making that change for all of the right reasons for the future.”

By moving to the GPAC, the Jimmies will compete with the following schools: Briar Cliff University, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Dakota Wesleyan University, Doane University, Dordt College, Hastings College, Midland University, Morningside College, Mount Marty College, and Northwestern College.