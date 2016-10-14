Talking Trail finishes 70 sites

The Talking Trail project allows visitors to hear 2-minute audio stories about the specific locations or other community history by cellphone.

At a particular site, callers can dial (701) 712-9329, enter the three-digit code posted on a sign at the site, followed by the pound key to hear the story of that site.

“It’s been a fantastic project and we are thrilled to finally be able to share it,” said Searle Swedlund, Jamestown Tourism executive director.

The project’s total cost was around $33,000, he said, with the signage costing $5,000.

Talking Trail is a business of Shawn Brannan and Marlo Anderson of Bismarck. The two work with communities to develop audio stories via smartphone app. There are at least five heritage sites around North Dakota that are all linked through the talkingtrail.com website.

Eighteen sites are at Frontier Village. The stories range from Louis L’Amour to German saboteurs and frontier tradesman, and artist Elmer Peterson’s own voice tells the story of how he built the World’s Largest Buffalo monument and the eagle on the front of the All Vet’s Club.

Twelve sites are located around the National Buffalo Museum. They tell the stories of the American bison, its near extinction and recovery, and its role in Native American culture.

“Talking Trail is a great improvement to tourism in Jamestown and it especially helps make visits to the museum a richer experience for people when they have a little more interactivity with the objects that they are looking at,” said Ilana Xinos, National Buffalo Museum executive director. “In the future we plan to implement technology in different ways for our more contemporary visitors who would like to be engaged through various technologies.”

Other sites include St. James Basilica, Alfred Dickey Library, Historic Franklin School, the Arts Center, Hansen Arts Park, Stutsman County Museum, the Jamestown Civic Center, University of Jamestown and Fort Seward.

The Klaus Park site talks about the significance of the James River and the James and Pipestem rivers meeting. There are also sites at Pipestem Reservoir, area bike trails and parks.

Sites outside of Jamestown include Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon.

“Talking Trail will just help bring more visitors out to Wimbledon to experience the story of the Midland Railroad and Peggy Lee in a little more depth,” said Mary Beth Orn, depot committee member. “We are just thrilled to help bring tourism out here to Wimbledon.”

Orr is the voice on the Talking Trail recording for Wimbledon. She hopes the recordings will encourage people who dial in remotely to visit the museum.

Some of the stories are not specifically tied to a landmark. These sites are labeled “stories around a campfire” and are located at two campgrounds.

Swedlund said Jack Brown Stadium was selected for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as an example of how Talking Trail helps people learn more about the significant but lesser-known heritage of the community.

“It is our hope that people can come to places like Jack Brown Stadium and listen to the memories recollected of Travis Hafner and Darin Erstad as they reminisce about what it was like to play here as a kid,” Swedlund said. “In this same location, we hear about the famous Negro baseball leagues and their connections to Jamestown and North Dakota.”

Talking Trail could not have succeeded without the work of local historians such as Keith Norman, Mary Young, Charlie Kourajian, Bruce Berg and others who have helped preserve the past, Swedlund said. The stories they have preserved can now be accessible to anyone with a cellphone.

“As a community we are blessed to have amateur historians -- guardians of the past -- collecting and archiving history for generations to enjoy and appreciate,” he said.

The next phase will be to identify more sites by having people step forward with stories and locations to consider, Swedlund said.

Katianne Brockpahler, a student at University of Jamestown, worked as a Jamestown Tourism summer intern on the Talking Trail project with Liz Hunt, a Jamestown Tourism board member, to research and develop historic stories. For more information, visit http://discoverjamestownnd.com.

BREAKOUT BOX

Online:

Go to www.talkingtrail.com/jamestown to find the locations for Talking Trail in the area and listen to the stories.