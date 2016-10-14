Public meeting schedule for next week

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., Stutsman County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Suite 200, Jamestown Business Center, 300 2nd Ave. NE.

Wednesday: 9 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m., Jamestown Tourism Grant Board, second floor classroom, CSi Franklin School, 312 2nd St. SW; 4 p.m., South Central Dakota Regional Council Executive Board, family room, Legacy Center, 419 5th St. NE.

The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.

For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.