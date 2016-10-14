Weather Forecast

    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:37 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Oct. 13:

    * 1 traffic citation

    * 1 accident investigated

    * 2 criminal arrests

    * 4 juvenile referrals

    * 1 warrant served

    * 7 crimes investigated

    * 38 public assistance calls

    * 1 animal call

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Oct. 13:

    * 2 animal calls

    * 2 assist other agencies

    * 12 civil process services

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 security check

    * 1 DUI

    * 1 motorist assist

    * 1 transport

    * 2 warrants

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 2 traffic warnings

    * 2 miscellaneous calls

    * 29 calls for service

