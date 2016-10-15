'Prairie Grass Ballet' to be completed by end of next week

Details: Paul Goehner and work crew from Jamestown Monument will be sandblasting words from poems and scientific names for grass in the granite boulders of the sculpture. Owen William Fritts and Elizabeth Hellstern will be working on the sculpture and will stop to answer questions from time to time.

The end is in sight for Owen William Fritts and Elizabeth Hellstern on completing the "Prairie Grass Ballet" sculpture in the Hansen Arts Park.

Fritts and Hellstern have been working since the middle of August on the sculpture that is made up of three groupings of aluminum grass blades set in granite boulders and concrete. Fritts said about 23 of the 50 or so blades are up, with the rest stored in a workshop owned by Bernie Satrom, who donated the use of the workshop for project.

"We want to be heading back to Flagstaff, Arizona, by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week," Fritts said. If that doesn't happen, he said the project should be completed by the end of next week.

The blades stand at different heights on different-sized boulders and are designed to move with the wind. The blades are attached to three-quarters-inch rebar, and the rebar is set through the granite boulders, cement and about 3 feet into the ground.

Fritts said when he started visualizing the project, he had a structural engineer in Flagstaff design the blades to withstand up to 120 mph winds. When he got to Jamestown, he took the project plans to another structural engineer in Fargo and had that engineer and his staff triple the 120 mph wind resistance standard.

"This thing is overbuilt three times," he said. "This is made to be walked on and played on. Kids will be jumping all over this thing."

With that idea in mind, Fritts said the blades were hand grounded and hand sanded. All the edges are rounded so nothing will catch.

Fritts said he personally has put in more than 1,000 hours on the project, and with the work done by a team of welders in Flagstaff, he said there are about 2,000 total hours into the project.

"It was more hours than I thought it would be," he said.

Fritts said each of the blades is unique, each vertical line is unique, and within each blade are "miles" of edges and every edge is hand done.

"I wanted this unevenness," he said. "If you look up (at each blade), there is a kind of wonky look."

Fritts and Hellstern said working with the Arts Center staff and the people of Jamestown has been a great experience.

"We've worked with museums, collectors and corporation all around the world," Fritts said. "Without a doubt this has been the smoothest project we've ever worked."

"Strangers had stopped by with donuts," Hellstern said. "Jamestown, you have a jewel of an arts center, it's really dynamic."

Hellstern wrote a cento, which is an Italian collage poem. She took bits of poems from area poets, with those poets' permission, to create the poem. The words from Hellstern's work will be engraved in the granite boulders today.