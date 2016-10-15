Potential site found for gun range

"Our goal is to provide a safe, educational and controlled environment with an indoor and outdoor shooting range," said JMER President Curt Kaseman.

The land must be approved for a zoning change from agricultural use to commercial by the Woodbury Township Board. A public hearing on the issue is at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 519 1st Ave. S., Jamestown.

Duane Anderson, chair of Woodbury Township, said the hearing is only to consider the Liechtys' zoning change request. Calls are coming in from residents wanting to know more about the project, but the zoning change application with that information was not submitted yet, he said.

The township board will be looking at proper documentation and what the impact would be on property values and quality of life, he said. If the request is approved then the building permit applications would need to be submitted and another process begins, he said.

"We are going to take testimony from concerned people and township residents on what they are feeling," Anderson said. "The zoning laws are made to protect people and the residents of the township."

The need for the facility is clear with the nearest public range of this type more than 100 miles in any direction, Kaseman said. There is community support for the project from clubs to law enforcement.

"We need the public to come out to the township board meeting because unless we get the land zoned correctly then nothing else matters," Kaseman said.

There are also neighbors who are concerned about noise and range activity, he said. Without a natural backstop the range would require berms to be constructed along with a baffle range above the berms to suppress noise and possible rounds from escaping the range, he said.

"We want to work with the community and get everyone on our side," Kaseman said.

The range would be constructed according to U.S. Department of Energy guidelines, he said. The details are not all planned out, he said, but it is unlikely the range would allow anything over .30-caliber rounds.

"Until we get the property and are able to look at what the facility would be we can only take it one piece at a time," he said.

A 40-acre site would suffice for range activities and public safety concerns, Kaseman said. There are a number of projects that will take place in phases over four to eight years, he said.

The JMER board of five members formed officially in March, but the group has looked at 25 potential sites since December 2015, Kaseman said. The Liechty site is ideal for bordering state and private property that is unlikely to allow development, he said.

The range would have public hours of operation only, he said. The range would be fenced with surveillance cameras, he said.

As a nonprofit facility, a sustainable approach for the facility is through daily, weekly, monthly or annual user fees, Kaseman said. A membership-driven organization is too restricting, he said.

The facility would have range staff for management and scheduling. The volunteer staff would assist with groundskeeping and event support with expert knowledge to providing free classes on gun safety, hunter education and others, he said.

Kaseman said he would like to see area archery clubs use the facility to reduce multiple user fees and improve the capacity of the range. The indoor range facility would include classrooms and space for clubs meetings and raising events.

There is an effort to start a trap and skeet program for Jamestown High School and other groups that would use the facility, Kaseman said.

Local law enforcement agencies have expressed support for the range as it would provide training and certification opportunities without having to travel, he said.

The National Rifle Association and North Dakota Game and Fish Department are both supporters of the range, he said. So far the effort has an $11,000 donation from the Stutsman County Wildlife Club and a $10,000 donation from both United Sportsman and Pheasants Forever, he said.

For more information, contact Kaseman at 320-9227 or ckaseman@daktel.com.