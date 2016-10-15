Flying high

The 3-year-old male eagle was found in the median of Interstate 94 near Eckleson Lake on Sept. 6. He was captured by Mark Pollert, a North Dakota Fish and Game warden, and taken to U.S. Fish and Wildlife offices in Bismarck and was later taken to the Dakota Zoo.

Terry Lincoln, director of the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, transported the 3-year-old male eagle in a covered kennel from Bismarck to the offices of the Pipestem Dam Friday morning. He said the goal in releasing a bird or any animal back into the wild is doing so as close to where the bird or animal was originally found.

Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, was present for the release. He said he was one of many people who stopped on I-94 to help the eagle on Sept. 6.

"It was nice to see he recovered and was released into the wild," Kiefert said.

The eagle flew away from Lincoln after he pushed the large raptor into the sky. The eagle soared out over Pipestem Lake and soon disappeared behind a hill not too far from where he was released.

Lincoln said eagles usually aren't on their own until they are 5 or 6 years old, so this eagle was still quite young when he was found. He said the eagle will most likely migrate south.

"It's early enough, it's not time for migration yet," he said.

The eagle was treated initially with medication, and the zoo's staff ran blood tests on the bird. He said the bird didn't have any lead poisoning or West Nile virus, two conditions that would have explained why the young eagle was so malnourished.

"The next step was to make sure he was eating," Lincoln said.

The bird was force-fed for about a week as he was too weak to eat on his own.The zoo staff also made sure the eagle took fluids. When the eagle was strong enough to hold up his own head, so he could do his own eating and drinking, he was moved to the flight pen for exercise.

"That is a big thing, making sure he has the wing strength to fly," Lincoln said.

As to what happened to the eagle, Lincoln said that was a mystery. X-rays were taken, and no broken bones or bruises were found.