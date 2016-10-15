Oct. 10: 11:55 p.m., fire department responded to 219 7th Ave. NE, multi-family dwelling, to a report of a fire in the stairwell. Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigated. Cause: discarded smoking materials. No injuries reported. Time out: 25 minutes.

Oct. 13: 1:04 p.m., ready squad responded to 325 17th St. SE, city of Jamestown water plant, to check for carbon monoxide. Firefighters analyzed for carbon monoxide, and 0 ppm was detected. Cause: unknown. Time out: 30 minutes.