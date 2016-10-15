Two sentenced on felonies

Presser was accused of possessing items used with controlled substances other than marijuana on Oct. 22 and possessing items used with controlled substances other than marijuana and possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 6.

Judge John Greenwood sentenced Presser to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on each charge with the sentences to be served concurrently and an allowance for work/school release.

Presser was also sentenced to one year supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lemont Maurice Rogers, 42, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Rogers was accused of possessing heroin on March 15.

Greenwood sentenced Rogers to one year and one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 335 days suspended and credit for three days served. Rogers is allowed to serve the remaining sentence on electronic home monitoring.

Rogers was also sentenced to one year supervised probation, to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment and not own or possess firearms for one year.

Rogers was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.