Elevator fire in Medina

Woodworth Fire Department and Streeter Fire Protection District responded in support of the Medina Fire Department. Two deputies from the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office were on the scene to block traffic for one block on either side of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue Northwest, the two roads that cross the railroad tracks on either side of the elevator.

Scanner traffic reported firefighters requesting thermal cameras that were brought into the lower levels of the elevator just after 8 p.m. Natural gas was shut off to the building.

A sheriff's deputy reporting seeing flames in the south side windows of the elevator at around 9:15 p.m.

More information wasn't available at press deadline.