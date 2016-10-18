JRFD responds to hay bale fire

The Stutsman County Communications Center dispatched JRFD at 5:38 p.m. to 8177 28th St. SE, and the rural fire department responded with 13 firefighters and seven units at the turn on U.S. Highway 281 toward Pelican Point Landing.

Maulding said over 150 round hay bales were on fire. He said the bales are burned out, and two units and some firefighters stayed to monitor the fire.

“We are going to go out there and keep monitoring it all night (Tuesday),” he said.

Maulding said the cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.