Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record for Oct. 18, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:35 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Oct. 18:

    * 4 traffic citations

    * 4 traffic warnings

    * 4 accidents investigated

    * 2 crimes investigated

    * 31 public assistance calls

    * 6 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Oct. 18:

    * 10 civil process services

    * 1 information report

    * 1 security check

    * 1 motorist assist

    * 1 transport

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 2 traffic warnings

    * 3 miscellaneous calls

    * 21 calls for service

    * 1 court security

    Explore related topics:Newslocalin the record
    Advertisement
    randomness