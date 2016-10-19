State deaths for Oct. 18, 2016
Connie Adamson, 71, Valley City, Sept. 12.
Clarence Tuenge, 86, Pillsbury, Oct. 14.
Lloyd Gibbon, 91, Milnor, Oct. 16.
Dennis Wall, 69, Lisbon, Oct. 15.
Paul Simley, 66, Fargo, Oct. 16.
Gail Miller, 74, Devils Lake, Oct. 15.
Susan Hansen, 76, Fargo, Oct. 15.
Jerald Thone, 80, Horace, Oct. 16.
Geraldine Johnson, 87, Fargo, Oct. 16.
Aubrey Willson Jr., 95, Forest River, Oct. 15.
Doreen Wall, 85, Grand Forks, Oct. 15.
Cindy Lafrenz-Hryzan, 53, Grand Forks, Oct. 14.
Leslie Denison, 64, Grand Forks, Oct. 13.
Marie Dalzell, 96, Walhalla, Oct. 15.
Tawny Heck, 27, Grand Forks, Oct. 13.
Joseph Campbell, 81, Casselton, Sept. 9.
Delia Hammel, 97, Bismarck, Oct. 16.
Mildred Iszler, 84, Shields, Sept. 5.
Grace Carlson, 83, Bismarck, Oct. 16.
Alvin Jacobson, 83, Bismarck, Oct. 15.
Albert Landsberger, 90, Bismarck, Oct. 10.
Curt Riedlinger, 55, Scranton, Oct. 13.
Milton Theige, 75, Williston, Oct. 12.
Ricky Banning, 59, Logan, Oct. 11.
Marvin Haney, 79, Center, Oct. 15.
Elbie Matthiesen, 96, Bismarck, Oct. 14.
Harold Entze, 81, Golden Valley, Oct. 13.
Rae Werre, 56, Bismarck, Sept. 30.
Floyd Chalcraft Jr., 85, Fargo, Oct. 13.
Gerry Roller, 72, Dickinson, Oct. 13.