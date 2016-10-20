Former Jimmie men’s basketball player passes away

The cause of death was not known.

"Obviously, everyone is shocked," University of Jamestown head men's basketball coach Danny Neville said. "Cedric was part of our family."

Smith attended the University of Jamestown from fall 2014 through spring 2016, playing for the Jimmies during the 2014-2015 season. The 6-foot-7 forward, whose hometown was Gary, Ind., helped the Jimmies to a 20-9 record and the North Star Athletic Association regular season championship as a senior that season.

A transfer from Benedictine-Springfield (Ill.), Smith earned All-NSAA honors averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Jimmies under former University of Jamestown head coach Alan Magnani.

Smith continued his association with the team as a student assistant during the 2015-16 season under current coach Neville.

"He was always happy and always smiling. Everybody liked him," Neville said. "He was all-conference for us and was one of our better players at the end of that year."

The Jimmies open the new season Nov. 1, hosting the University of Mary.

"We canceled practice (today). We just have to stay together," Neville said. "He was a basketball guy. It's just really tough."