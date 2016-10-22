Four sentenced on felony charges

Four people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Jared Glen Fritz, 27, 402 3rd Ave. NE, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class C felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

Fritz was accused of entering or remaining in a building with the intent to commit a crime and taking property valued at more than $500 and less than $1,000 on July 15.

Judge John Greenwood sentenced Fritz to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 85 days served. Fritz was sentenced to two years supervised probation, to not possess or own a firearm for two years and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $80 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Timothy Richard Olpin, 41, 3450 82nd Ave. SE, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony.

Olpin was accused of changing his residence or employment address and not informing the law enforcement agency with which he was registered between Aug. 10 and Aug.

22.

Greenwood sentenced Olpin to one year and one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 53 days served and 165 days suspended. He is allowed work and school release. Olpin was also placed on supervised probation for one year.

Elizabeth Louies One-Feather, 32, 911 4th St. SE No. 3, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Class B misdemeanors.

OneFeather was accused of possession of methamphetamine, possession of items used with controlled substances other than marijuana, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of items used with controlled substances on March 9.

Greenwood sentenced OneFeather to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on each felony charge and 30 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on each misdemeanor charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently with work/school release allowed.

OneFeather was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Dalton Dale Kraft, 22, 407 1st Ave. N, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class C felonies, violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors, and simple assault, a Class B misdemeanor.

Kraft was accused of possession of methamphetamine and zolpidem, possession of items used with a controlled substance other than marijuana and causing bodily injury to a family member on Aug. 17. He was accused of violating a domestic violence protection order on Aug. 28.

Greenwood sentenced Kraft to one year and one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on each felony count with 306 days suspended and credit for five days served.

Kraft was sentenced to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served on each Class A misdemeanor and 30 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served on the Class B misdemeanor. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

Kraft was sentenced to two years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.