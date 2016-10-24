Victim identified in Saturday accident near Beulah
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash Saturday near Beulah, N.D.
John Lorenz, 95, Dickinson, N.D., was killed when the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan he was riding in was struck at the intersection of N.D. Highway 49 and U.S. Highway 200 north of Beulah, the patrol said.
Alice Lorenz, 83, Dickinson, was driving the Dodge Grand Caravan. Linnea Lorenz, 58, Killdeer, N.D., and Tamra Lorenz, 56, Dickinson, were also passengers. All received injuries and were transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, N.D.
A 2004 Chevrolet K2500 driven by Travis Weigum, 33, Beulah, struck the Dodge. Weigum was not injured in the crash.
The Dodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 200 while the Chevrolet was traveling north on Highway 49. Both entered the intersection and collided, the patrol said.
The patrol is investigating the crash.