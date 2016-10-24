Victim identified in Saturday accident near Beulah

Alice Lorenz, 83, Dickinson, was driving the Dodge Grand Caravan. Linnea Lorenz, 58, Killdeer, N.D., and Tamra Lorenz, 56, Dickinson, were also passengers. All received injuries and were transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, N.D.

A 2004 Chevrolet K2500 driven by Travis Weigum, 33, Beulah, struck the Dodge. Weigum was not injured in the crash.

The Dodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 200 while the Chevrolet was traveling north on Highway 49. Both entered the intersection and collided, the patrol said.

The patrol is investigating the crash.