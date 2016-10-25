Contributions to Andersen, Grabinger campaign reported

Sen. John Grabinger, D-Jamestown, reported $9,700 in donations on Oct. 6. Republican challenger Katie Andersen filed an amended report on Oct. 10 listing $9,306 in donations.

Legislative candidates were required to file a report by Oct. 7 listing all donations of more than $200 received between Jan. 1 and Sept. 29, according to Al Jaeger, secretary of state. Candidates are required to file an amended report within 48 hours of receiving any donation of more than $500, which Andersen did after receiving a $2,000 donation from the North Dakota Senate Republican Caucus.

Jaeger said the report only includes donations of more than $200.

"North Dakotans are kind of private," he said. "If they donate more than $200 they know their name will be reported."

For Andersen, the bulk of the contributions come from the North Dakota Senate Republican Caucus. The group made two donations in September of $3,398 and $2,000.

Andersen received $2,050 from out-of-state political action committees connected to the rail and energy industries.

"All contributions are important when it comes to financing a campaign," she said. "Most (candidates) can't do a campaign from their own personal wealth."

Most contributions to the Grabinger campaign came from labor organizations. The largest, $2,500, came from United Political Action Committee, which is operated by North Dakota United, an educator and public employee group within North Dakota.

Labor groups headquartered in Minnesota and Ohio contributed $1,500 to Grabinger's campaign.

Grabinger said donations from political action committees are critical to operating a campaign but would like to see more regulation.

"I support as much transparency as we can have in the process," he said. "I would like to enhance the rules and have an ethics commission in place. The ethics commission has been voted down in both sessions I've been involved with. The reason they (the majority) give is we can govern ourselves."

Candidates will next file a report in January recapping the entire year of 2016, Jaeger said. That report will also list only donations of more than $200.

Read about contributions to District 12 House of Representative candidates this week in the Sun.