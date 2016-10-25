Exchange students grace area schools

Ken and Cathy Scott of Spiritwood, coordinator of the Academic Year in America program,

are hosting Zhixuan "Annie" Zhang, a junior exchange student from Hangzhou province near Shanghai in southeast China, who is attending Jamestown High School.

"I like to travel and I wanted to see the U.S.," Zhang said.

Zhang has studied English since the second grade and said she wanted a practical experience to improve her conversational skills. For her extracurricular activities Zhang joined the JHS Drama Club and Show Choir.

"We don't have Show Choir in China," she said. "It's kind of a new experience."

Prior to coming to North Dakota, Zhang said she took seven tests to complete high school a year early. She will start college upon her return to China.

Lina Tannhaeuser, of Moers, Germany, is a junior being hosted by the Tom and Melissa Soulis family.

"When I walked in (to JHS) I thought this is exactly what an American high school looks like in the movies," Tannhaeuser said. "I like that I am here."

Tannhaeuser said she lives in a large town but attends a smaller school than JHS. Her school has 90-minute classes with 20-minute breaks, she said, while JHS has 52-minute classes with 5-minute breaks.

Tannhaeuser is considering various occupations after college and wants it to involve English language skills.

"We learn English basics (in Germany), but it is a lot different here and I have to learn to speak and to understand," she said.

Melissa Soulis said Tannhaeuser is the first exchange student to stay with her family, but she was raised in a household that hosted nine exchange students. She stays in contact with them as extended family, she said.

"We have traveled to their homes and it kind of opens up your world a little bit," Soulis said.

Tannhaeuser has 11- and-12-year-old siblings in Germany, and the Soulis family has three children. The two girls, ages 16 and 11, enjoy having a "big sister" who also enjoys horses, Soulis said.

Heather Linstaedt of Leonard, N.D., is hosting Mareike Phiehl of Germany, who is attending Enderlin High School. Lindstaedt said her daughter has wanted to be a host family for years and the family agreed now that she is a senior in high school.

"It's been going very well," Lindstaedt said. "Mareike's just kind of become another member of the family."

Other host families include:

* David and Jackie Moser of Streeter, hosting Zoe Luib of Germany.

* Michael and Andrea Anteau of Jamestown, hosting Paul Faber of Germany.

* Brent and Melissa Klevens of Medina, hosting Maialen Abasolo of Spain.

Scott is in her 29th year as a student coordinator with American Institute for Foreign Study, a 50-year-old nonprofit that runs the Academic Year in America Program. She and her husband, Ken Scott, started with the program in 1988 after hosting adult international agricultural workers with the University of Minnesota Agricultural Student Trainee Program.

"The reason I like doing it is that I get to meet people from all walks of life," Scott said. "I love working with teenagers and I love talking and visiting with people."

AIFS annual trainings have taken Scott all over the world. It also gives her the chance to visit with former students that she has hosted.

"I have had the opportunity to travel, which I probably wouldn't have done otherwise."