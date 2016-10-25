Street to be closed beginning Wednesday
Fifth Street Northeast between 17th Avenue and Eastwood Drive Northeast will be closed to through traffic beginning today but open to residents who live along this area for utility work, the city engineer’s office said.
Motorists are asked to use caution in this area and use alternate routes as necessary.
Water service will also be shut off at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, for about eight hours at the same location for utility work, the city engineer’s office said.
Water service will be resumed as soon as possible. For more information, call the Jamestown Water Treatment Plant at 252-5131.