Little Free Library opens up in Buffalo Mall

The Prairie Reading Council dedicated a Little Free Library at the Buffalo Mall in Jamestown on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25. The library is a "take a book, leave a book" free exchange, where people can take any book inside and leave one of their own if they like, said council President Becky Taylor.

The Prairie Reading Council is a local chapter of the North Dakota Reading Association. The council covers six counties: Stutsman, Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs and LaMoure. Council officer Dina Laskowski said the council's mission is to promote reading confidence and develop community awareness for the importance of literacy. Installing three little free libraries was the council's community project for this year.

The council chose the mall as the library location in Jamestown. Laskowski said when parents are buying things, the kids want something too, and taking a book is free. Then they can bring it back or drop off a different book next time they come by, she said.

"When we were looking at locations, we wanted somewhere with high traffic of children and people that are coming and going," Laskowski said.

Buchanan and Kulm were chosen to have the other two libraries. Since the towns don't have a public library, many kids only have access to books at school, council secretary Christy Smith said.

The little library in Kulm will be located downtown because that is where it will get the most foot traffic, Smith said.

"It'll be nice for there to be another place for people to go to get books," Smith said.

Buchanan's little library will be placed in the playground near Pingree-Buchanan Elementary School, council member and former teacher Phyllis Schuler said.

"It's a good opportunity for rural schools to get more variety of books," Schuler said. "Students are looking forward to it."

The council established library locations in close proximity to members because they will be in charge of the upkeep, Laskowski said. Council members will also refill the libraries with books if the supply gets low, she said.

Local Boy Scout Dawson Hertz, 17, built the libraries as his Eagle Scout project. Hertz was a student of Taylor's and she knew he was in Boy Scouts, so last year she asked him if he needed a project, Taylor said.

According to the Little Free Library website, by June 2016 there were 40,000 registered little libraries worldwide. The libraries can be registered online at littlefreelibrary.org, where people can also find library locations.

There are three registered libraries in Jamestown, one in the Taylor Stadium park near the University of Jamestown, one at the Frontier Village and one on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest. Taylor said the new little libraries will be registered online eventually.

"We're not trying to take children away from going to the library," Laskowski said. "But having books in the home puts more value on them."