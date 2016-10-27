Carrington roundabout completed

Ground was broken on the project in May, which cost just under $4 million in state and federal transportation funds, said Grant Levi, director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Levi said roundabouts are safer and more efficient for traffic flow at busy rural highway intersections.

"More than 5,000 vehicles travel through this intersection per day," Levi said to onlookers during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "The improvements made with the roundabout make it safer by getting rid of the possibility of a high-speed crash caused by someone going through a stop sign."

The roundabout is part of a $19.8 million project to widen and improve around 24 miles of U.S. Highway 52 from the east to west junctions of N.D. Highway 200, Levi said. The project included flattening slopes, he said.

A roundabout is a circular intersection where drivers travel counterclockwise around a center island. There are no traffic signals or stop signs, and drivers do not stop. Instead, drivers yield to traffic inside before entering, and exit by turning right at the desired highway.

"It is a job well done," said Neil Fandrich, Carrington mayor. "The flow is great."

Fandrich, a former chief of the Carrington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, said he has responded to several accidents at the intersection and supported the idea for the roundabout from the beginning.

"Traffic flow through this intersection was always a big concern for the city," Fandrich said. "Even when they had the caution and stop lights there were still a lot of accidents here."

Fandrich said U.S. Highway 52 is an important trucking corridor. The intersection is also used to move prefabricated homes. Once design revisions were made there was no opposition, he said.

The Carrington Garden Club is going to plant more than 3,000 flowers in the center of the roundabout and along the outskirts starting in spring, Fandrich said.

NDDOT revisions to the roundabout design include a paver apron with flat curbs to allow for longer and wider trucks, Levi said. There are also removable curb areas for especially large loads.

"When the truck turns the wheels can track up the apron to make the corners that it needs to make," Levi said.

Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, is on the Senate Appropriations Committee that includes funding NDDOT projects. She said the roundabout improves traffic flow for the Carrington area and addresses a safety issue.

"The efficiency that comes from the roundabout is great," Heckaman said. "When that traffic was coming on or off of Highway 200 from the east or the west it seemed to be an obstacle to getting on as easily as they should."

Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he had questions at first but was pleased with the design updates. When the project was about 75 percent done he said the traffic was already flowing pretty well.

"It's going to be big for Carrington and this whole region," Pollert said. "I'm glad to see it's done because it's going to work well with Highway 200 West and the amount of money that went out there."

Harley Neshem, president of Gratech Co. in Berthold, N.D., was present as the prime contractor for the project. He said the 68-year-old company has had a hand in building or rebuilding more than 800 miles of North Dakota highways and commended NDDOT for building roundabouts.

"Highways are important and we need to upgrade and improve them to make them safer," Neshem said. "Those of us who were a part of this project are pleased to be a part of making North Dakota's highways better."

NDDOT has a video on how to drive through a roundabout at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s8Dytijq6I.