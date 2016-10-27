Andersen said the postcard was left at Blue Star Dry Cleaning and Beyond Saturday morning. It had a target drawn on her face and had holes that made it look as if the postcard had been shot.

"It was very frightening," she said. "I decided to call law enforcement even though I was fairly certain there was no evidence, but I wanted to make sure they were aware of the situation."

Andersen said her campaign had sent postcards to voters within District 12. This postcard had the mailing address of the recipient torn off.

Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was out of town and could not be reached for comment regarding any investigation of the incident.

Andersen said her campaign had also encountered some negative comments and reports of vandalism of campaign signs.

"There were some not very nice things posted to social media," she said. "But nothing threatening like this postcard."

Andersen said she went public with the threat out of concern for the safety of other candidates.

"Everybody running for office is a real person," she said. "We all still deserve respect."