The executive board asked Moritz to serve as the council's interim executive director on Oct. 20 after former Executive Director Deb Kantrud resigned from the position on Oct. 21.

The South Central Dakota Regional Council Board of Directors approved the executive board's recommendations at its rescheduled quarterly meeting Wednesday afternoon, according to Moritz.

Executive board members said they want to proceed in a slow, deliberate manner in finding a new executive director. Part of the challenge in replacing Kantrud is that the Economic Development Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides a grant to the regional council that funds most of the council's operating costs and most of the council's personnel costs.

Moritz said one of the requirements for receiving this grant funding is the regional council must submit the top two candidates for the executive director position to the EDA for approval. She said the executive board is also concerned that the EDA may impose deadlines on how long an interim executive director may serve.

Joe Neis, executive board president, said the board wants some time to "stabilize" the situation before advertising for applicants for the executive director position. To stabilize the situation, Neis meant he wants time for the current regional council staff to get used to having Moritz as the interim executive director.

The board of directors approved starting to advertise for a new executive director after the first of the year and will form a committee to conduct a search to find a replacement for Kantrud, according to Moritz.

Mike Metcalf, executive board vice president, said it would be nice if the executive board had about six months to complete the process.

"I think we need to step back and see what our core values are," he said.

Metcalf said having six months would also give the regional council time to see if a three-person office would work as well as a four-person office. He said the executive board should also make sure the regional council doesn't take on a project that the staff may not be able to handle.

Neis said it is his hope that someone on staff at the regional council will apply for the executive director position once applications are being accepted.

In other business during its quarterly meeting, the board of directors approved a recommendation from the executive board to hire Robert Minch of Fargo to serve as the regional council's loan funds attorney. Moritz said Minch was recommended by Chad Aberle, who serves on the regional council's loan funds committee. Minch's duties would mainly be in providing collection services, which means to contact businesses that took out a loan arranged through the council and are behind in payments.