Roughrider Rodeo State Finals start tomorrow

Where: Jamestown Civic Center

Tickets: $15 for single-day admission through today for adults, $20 starting Friday. A three-day pass is $30. For children 5 to 12 years old, the cost is $8 through today, then $10, and a three-day pass is $20. Purchase tickets at the Civic Center, R.M. Stoudt or Bottles & Jugs today, and only at the Civic Center Friday through Sunday.

Members of the North Dakota Roughrider Rodeo Association spent the last two days getting the arena floor of the Jamestown Civic Center ready for the State Finals.

Reese Berg, North Dakota Roughrider Rodeo Association president, said there will be about 130 contestants in this year's final rodeo. He said contestants in the state finals are the top 10 finishers in each event, determined by a points system based on how contestants finished in individual rodeo events held around North Dakota.

The rodeo will be Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. At the end of the weekend there will be a finals champion and a season champion for each event. Berg said there will also be an overall men's and women's champion chosen.

"There are 17 championships that will be determined here this weekend," he said.

Contestants compete in events like barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and bareback horse riding.

The City Council will discuss whether or not the city will continue its contract with the North Dakota Roughrider Association to hold the rodeo finals at the Civic Center at its Monday, Nov. 7, meeting. During a discussion at the City Council's meeting on Sept. 6, Civic Center Director Pam Fosse said the rodeo finals had been losing money for several years.

Berg said moving the rodeo finals from the end of September to the end of October should help boost attendance at the event. Moving the dates of the event could mean more farmers in the stands since the soybean harvest should be done.

"We're hoping to have a good crowd," he said.

Berg said the rodeo finals are also unique from other rodeo events because there are several junior events for children and young adults. Most rodeos only have events for adults, he said.

"People get a chance to see children 10 to 12 years old competing here," he said. "It's a different setup and the crowd will see a greater variety of people competing in the different events."