Halloween festivities abundant around Jamestown

The ghosts will come out at Frontier Village for its "Haunted Village" event Thursday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The cost is $5 plus a perishable food item to donate.

Haunted Village organizer Daniel Everson said the event is bigger and better than last year, something he hopes will continue to be the case.

The Raugust Library at the University of Jamestown will transform into a haunted house from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event is organized by the UJ Student Activities Committee, which is donating $1 of every $3 entrance fee to Relay for Life.

Kids can break out their costumes early and head to Stutsman Harley-Davidson for some pre-Halloween trick-or-treating and games from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Families have their pick of festivities on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, along with traditional trick-or-treating.

Kids ages 9 to 17 can head to the Alfred Dickey Public Library for a Halloween party with games and free snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Costumes are not required, but kids wearing one can participate in a costume contest.

James River Valley Library System Assistant Director Jennifer Senger said this is the third year the library has held a Halloween party.

"Last year we had about 30 kids come, and we had lots of fun," Senger said. "I'm hoping for another big turnout."

Rather than going from house to house, kids can travel a shorter distance from car to car at Victory Lutheran Church's "Trunk or Treat" event. The event includes carnival games from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and trunk-or-treating until 7:30 p.m.

The Rev. Shawn Bowman, Victory Lutheran senior pastor, said the church has held the event for 13 years. There will be about 40 cars, including representatives from the Jamestown Police and Fire departments and Jamestown Area Ambulance Service, and 600 to 700 children participating, he said.

"It's a safe and fun event," Bowman said. "The nice thing is it's all in a parking lot, so it's like hitting 40 homes in less than an hour."

Families can make their way to Frontier Village from 5 to 7 p.m. for some modern trick-or-treating in an old-fashioned setting.

For those who don't want to brave the cold, Dacotah Bank and the Buffalo Mall are both holding indoor trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. Bev Dawson from the Buffalo Mall said 17 stores are participating, and some employees will also be dressing up.

"It's a warm and safe environment for trick-or-treating," Dawson said.

English Lutheran Church in Medina, will also host a "Trunk or Treat." There will be games, crafts and a free meal from 6 to 7 p.m. and trunk-or-treating from 7 to 7:30 p.m.