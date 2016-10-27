Stutsman County Commission candidate questions

Candidate biographies:

Mark T. Klose

Age: 60

Employment/occupation (former if retired): owner/operator, Smokies Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service Inc.

Education: Jamestown High School

Immediate family: Wife, Mona Klose; children, Andrew Klose and Rachael Smaage; and grandchildren, Brittany and Erika Klose

Five most important memberships/organizations of which you are a member: North Dakota Association of Counties, North Dakota County Commissioners Association, National Association of Counties, Atonement Lutheran Church, University of Jamestown Jimmie Boosters

Timothy Greshik

Age: 39

Employment or occupation: owner, Hometown Improvement Construction

Education: High school; attended University of Phoenix, no degree

Immediate family: spouse, Kylie Greshik, and two children, Timothy Jr. and Jaselyn

Five most important memberships/organizations of which you are a member: St. James Basilica Church

David P. Schwartz

Age: 61

Employment or occupation: Retired farmer

Education: Jamestown High School

Immediate family: Single; three children, Jill, Brian and Amy; one grandson, Carver

Five most important memberships/organizations of which you are a member:

North Dakota County Commission Association, North Dakota Association of County Engineers associate member, Highway 9 Classic Car Club

Nellie Degen

Age: 69

Employment/occupation (former if retired): semi-retired

Education: High school graduate and one year of college

Immediate family: Husband, Bill; son, Juan, and two grandchildren

Five most important memberships/organizations of which you are a member: American Legion Auxiliary Unit #14, member; Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, member; Frontier Village Association, president; Jamestown, North Dakota, Kiwanis Organization International, member; and North Dakota Women’s Law Enforcement Association, board membe

Candidate questions:

1. With state revenues to local government dropping due to a decrease in oil prices, how would you as a county commissioner address the drop in revenues in the county budget? Explain.

David Schwartz: When the 2017 budget was being prepared, we anticipated lower revenues due to lower oil prices. A 3 percent cap was put on all departments to help address this. With the increase in new construction, wind farm revenues expected and sufficient reserves, the county is in a good position to maintain services at these levels.

Mark Klose: In comparing budget years 2016 and 2017, we have experienced a decrease in state aid (our share of state sales tax revenue) by $542,962, highway aid revenue (our share of gas tax revenue) by $473,640 and the loss of oil impact funding for roads (one-time allocation) of $3,741,405. Over the past years, we were able to make significant improvements in our county road system through the oil impact funding, and the loss of that revenue will slow down our ability to continue at that pace of road improvements. The forecasted decrease in our state aid and our highway aid will be made up for with the increase in new construction and valuation. For example, the Courtenay Wind Farm coming online will add approximately $250,000 in new revenue to the county. We will also look at our long-range capital purchases and make adjustments if necessary. The county may also need to use reserves in the short term to balance our budget.

Nellie Degen: Follow the lead of our state government by looking at and trimming where possible the county budget. And only where it is absolutely necessary, use the county reserves.

Timothy Greshik: We need to prioritize where the budget is being spent, our county salaries are astronomical.

2. What do you think is the county’s greatest priority? Explain.

Schwartz: The county’s greatest priority is to maintain services without excessive property tax increases.

Klose: I continue to believe that our efforts in economic development are critical. By increasing our county’s valuation, we also increase our tax revenues and that benefits us by creating new job opportunities for our citizens as well as diversification of businesses to spread out our revenue streams.

Degen: The county’s greatest priority is always to be fiscally responsible by making wise decisions such as keeping taxes low and expectations high.

Greshik: Road maintenance and elderly housing, these two issues need our extreme focus.

3. Why should voters choose you to serve on the Stutsman County Commission? Explain.

Schwartz: If there is one reason why voters should choose me I would say because of the experience I have gained from six years on the commission. Roads have been my main priority since I became a commissioner, and funding and regulation attached to funding are very complex. You don’t just fix a road. There are environmental, cultural, state and federal rules that apply to all roads, making improvements much more costly and difficult to deal with. I have dealt with all of these regulations and been able to address most of the road issues we have had in the last six years. I have also been involved in most all other county issues in the last six years.

Klose: I believe I have a good understanding of county government by serving on numerous boards. Current service: Social Services Board, Law Enforcement Governing Authority, Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board, County Parks Board, Personnel Committee, and Grievance Committee. Also, during my tenure as a county commissioner, I have established many relationships with other government agencies and political subdivisions. We also have a very good board of county commissioners and county staff. I believe that I can continue to work constructively to obtain positive results for the citizens of Stutsman County.

Degen: I really would like to be given the opportunity to serve the people as a county commissioner. I’m not a career politician, I strongly believe government should be “by the people for the people” and that’s hindered when you have career politicians. I’m an advocate for the people with experience in education, health and law enforcement issues. I worked to bring national flood insurance to Stutsman County, I worked to keep the All Vets Club running, I worked on the Buddy Bench project, I set up the Parent’s Awareness Prevention Center advocating against bullying, and presently I’m working as president of the Frontier Village Association, to mention a few. I will work hard for the good people in Stutsman County. I am a “doer.”

Greshik: I intend to be open minded and take suggestions from anyone who has one to give. I will not sugar coat something if it can’t be done, it can’t be done. These gentlemen have been promising things for many years just to get people to support them. What’s the point if you can’t make it happen, why even suggest it?

4. In 2017, Stutsman County will receive no oil impact funding and continues to see reduced gas tax funding for maintenance of roads. Are there ways the county can stabilize funding sources for road improvements?

Schwartz: The oil impact funding Stutsman County received has made a huge impact on our road situation in the last few years. State funding comes with fewer restrictions so more road issues can be addressed with less funds. Also, due to the lower oil prices, project bids came in at a much lower cost allowing county funds to be used on additional projects such as County Road 40 from Spiritwood to Barnes County. In the last few years more than 75 miles of county road have been repaved which will help lower our maintenance costs on chip sealing and patching. Stutsman County has sufficient funding for scheduled maintenance for the next several years. Recently several additional road projects were submitted to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for repaving such as County Roads 39, 67 North and 44. These will be subject to funding when available through federal and state funds.

Klose: As noted earlier, the county will see a significant reduction in revenues. The oil impact money was very much appreciated and enabled us to make many improvements to our road system. These projects are now complete and should last for several years. That puts us way ahead of where we would have been without this one-time funding. We will continue to make improvements, but at a slower pace than what we have experienced in the past two years. Our share of highway aid is a little more concerning, as it is trending downward due to less vehicle miles being driven and is a constant revenue source for the county. However, I believe that the aggressive improvements that we made in our roads and facilities in the past few years puts us in a good position to weather the storm.

Degen: Road issues are “fact of life” for all of us. We can only hope the situation will reverse and funding will flow again. Infrastructure is one topic in the presidential race, and maybe we’ll see something materialize out of that. In the meantime, we need to research and pursue any grants or other means possible to stabilize funding sources for road improvements. But, we also need to remember, the county is a funding source for our infrastructure. Our roads cannot be neglected until bigger government comes to our rescue. We need to help ourselves too.

Greshik: If we had not been focusing on certain roads the last decade, we wouldn't be in the dire need to repair so much. I don't have a good answer at this time as to what we can do until I know what my resources are to put forth the effort to maintain our budget.

5. Is the county offering competitive wages and benefits to attract the best employees? Explain.

Schwartz: Stutsman County participates in salary studies on each department every several years to maintain competitive salaries with other counties that have similar-sized departments. We are very lucky to have excellent employees and it’s important to attract and keep them.

Klose: The county has a step and grade system that is used for wages. The information to maintain our payroll system is obtained by salary surveys provided to us by the North Dakota Association of Counties as well as regional surveys representative of Stutsman County in economics and population. Not unlike many other organizations and businesses, our cost for payroll is significant which is currently at 48 percent of total expenses. My biggest concern here is the cost of health care for which we have little to no control over the increases; this seems to be a runaway train. Overall, I believe we are very competitive in our wages and benefits.

Degen: For the most part, I would say yes, the county is offering competitive wages and benefits. The 2016 Stutsman County auditor’s salary ($128,750) is only $346 less than that of our governor ($129,096). I’d say that’s more than competitive. While most wages and benefits are ruled by state and county guidelines, we have to choose the best we can get within those limits. We can only offer fair wages and working conditions. As a government entity, we should not compete with outside businesses.

Greshik: I think we have gone above and beyond competitive wages, our county auditor has a salary that is comparable to the governor’s.