2nd Ave. street work denied

The Jamestown Public Works Committee denied a request Thursday to make improvements to 2nd Avenue Southeast near Frontier Village. The avenue appears on plat maps as a street but has not been improved and is used as a trail by the stagecoach from the Frontier Village.

During the committee’s August meeting, property owners in the area asked if the street and stormwater drainage could be improved.

City Administrator Jeff Fuchs said the city could remove the sod and cover the area with gravel, but the street would still be difficult to use during wet conditions. Councilman Dan Buchanan said without firm plans for development in the area, performing any sort of street work in the area could be a waste.

In other business, the Jamestown Sanitation Department will get by with one less garbage truck for the time being. A 2003 truck suffered a major failure of the rear load mechanism that damaged the portion of the truck that compacts the garbage, Fuchs said. Estimates for repairs ranged from $25,000 to $70,000.

The Public Works Committee agreed to wait until next summer to consider replacing the truck as part of a move to automated garbage pickup in Jamestown.

The Police and Fire Committee also heard concerns from Jamestown resident Tom Tracy regarding the number of local police officers on duty at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Fuchs said the most officers Jamestown had on duty at the protests were seven out of its 29-officer force, and the city was being reimbursed by the state for all expenses.

