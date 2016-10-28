Road work to start Monday in areas
The city engineer’s office announced Friday that work will begin next week in two areas in the city.
Lane restrictions will occur at 5th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast as street and underground utility work begins starting Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3.
Railroad work will close 10th Street Southeast between 15th and 16th Avenues starting Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31.
