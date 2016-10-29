Hugo’s offi cers, staff receive awards

The Spirit of America award honors distinguished individuals for their active i n v o l v e - ment and p a r t i c i - pation in community service and public affairs.

“ L e o n is a very d e s e r v - ing recipient of this a w a r d . ” said Hugo’s President/ CEO, Kristi Magnuson Nelson. “He embodies the overall objective of the award and is a valuable member of the Hugo’s team.”

Also at the convention, Magnuson Nelson was appointed chair of the board of directors for the North Dakota Grocer’s Association.

She also serves on the Minnesota Grocers Association Board and Board of Directors for the National Grocers Association.

Hugo’s Cake Decorating team competed in the NDGA Cake Decoration Competition and won several awards. Local winners included:

Cyndy Rodacker, Jamestown Hugo’s, third place in Advanced Wedding Cake Fondant, and Lori Dorr, Jamestown Hugo’s, second place in Advanced Wedding Cake Fondant

Hugo’s Family Marketplace is headquartered in Grand Forks.