Veteran Employer Summit in Minot

Employers are willing to hire veterans, but the resources, tools and practices to recruit them are often weak, according organizers of the Veteran Employer Summit. To help employers better translate veterans’ skills from military to civilian terms and provide additional learning opportunities, several organizations are teaming up to host the inaugural Veteran Employer Summit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Minot State University Student Center in Minot.

Fortis Energy Services, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Job Service North Dakota, Minot State University and the North Dakota Petroleum Council are the organizations that will host the event.

The half-day event will include discussions on recruiting veterans, understanding how military skills fit with hiring needs, dispelling myths of veteran mental health issues and continued education opportunities and partnerships for businesses and veterans.

“This summit will help take our efforts a step forward by helping provide other companies the information they need to help connect qualified veterans with career opportunities,” said Nathan Conway, CEO, Fortis Energy Services.

The summit is being modeled after summits hosted by Fortis Energy Services in Michigan to increase the recruitment of veterans within the oil and gas industry, Conway said. Registration for the event is free, and business owners, human resource professionals, recruiters, decision makers and others involved or interested in veteran employee recruitment and retention in any industry are encouraged to attend.

To sponsor, learn more about the event or register, visit http://bit.ly/2ec-C5cD or search “Veteran Friendly Employer Summit” at www.eventbrite.com.