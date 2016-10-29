Nominations sought for housing awards

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is seeking nominations for its 2016 Champion of Affordable Housing Leadership and Housing Production Awards.

“The Champion Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions to North Dakota’s affordable housing industry,” said Jolene Kline, NDHFA executive director.

The Leadership Award honors an individual or entity who has demonstrated outstanding effort in advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services. The impact of those results and the obstacles overcome to provide the housing or services considered.

The Housing Production Award recognizes the development, preservation of or conversion to affordable housing, innovative construction or financing techniques, responses to the unique needs of special populations, or the ability to provide information to the public about affordable housing options. Housing Production Award nominees must be occupied, placed in service or active during the one-year period prior to Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Nominations for both categories are open to individuals, organizations, affordable housing programs or developments within North Dakota.

Forms and the selection criteria are available online at www.ndhfa.org. Nominations must be received by Jan. 6.

For more information on the awards, contact NDHFA at (800) 292-8621 or hfainfo@nd.gov.