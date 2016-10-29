1 sentenced on felony possession charge

One person was sentenced on a felony charge recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. Lucas Andrew Brady, 25, Ypsilanti, N.D., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Brady was accused of possessing more than 1 ounce of marijuana on March 26.

Judge Thomas Merrick deferred the imposition of Brady’s sentence for two years.

Brady was placed on two years supervised probation, ordered not to own or possess a firearm for two years and to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment.

Merrick ordered Brady to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.