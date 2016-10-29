Court report for Oct. 29, 2016

CONTEMPT OF COURT (TWO COUNTS)/DUI (SECOND OFFENSE IN SEVEN YEARS)/ DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Brian Clark Dyer, 38, no address, Jamestown, $30 administrative fees-general, $2,025 fines/ fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 40 days, 10 suspended, 30 days to be served by Dec. 18 with electronic monitoring with work release, obtain an evaluation, 24/7 sobriety program.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Carlos Antonio Gonzalez, 24, 317 5th Ave. NE, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Andrew David Hardy, 48, 317 2nd Ave. SE No. B, $300 fines/ fees, 10 days, one day credit for time served, nine days to be served with electronic monitoring. Damon J. Quintana, 19, Minersville, Utah, $250 fines/fees, five days suspended.

DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS

Brian Clark Dyer, 38, no address, Jamestown, $250 fines/ fees.

REVOCATION OF PROBATION

Carla Badger, 62, 715 3rd Ave. SE No. 323, three days. Paul Patrick, 35, 309 8th Ave. SEbasement apartment, two counts, $200 fines/fees.

SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Lee Bravebull Bredeson, 25, Valley City, $30 administrative fees-general, $275 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, five suspended, 10 days to be served with electronic monitoring by Dec. 1.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

›

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include: Dan Narum, Ellendale, presiding judge; Bradley Cruff, Valley City James D. Hovey, New Rockford John E. Greenwood, Jamestown, Thomas E. Merrick, Jamestown Jay Schmitz, Valley City Jerod Tufte, Valley City The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Allan Joel Dunlap, 54, 1700 11th Ave. NE No. 17, $500 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee (Merrick).

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED/DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS/ FAILURE TO HALT

Aaron Lee Carow, 23, 102 Sunnyside Trailer Court, $750 city of Jamestown transfer fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 15 suspended, to be served with electronic home monitoring with work release, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

Connor Shane Wendel, 18, Carrington, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service, six month deferred imposition of sentence (Merrick).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Dylon Daniel Janke, 19, Dickinson, N.D., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense / facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Dylon Daniel Janke, 19, Dickinson, N.D. 10 days suspended, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Rebekah Anne Johnson, 33, 1213 11th St. SE No. 5, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

RECKLESS DRIVING

Cyrus Elroe Callahan, 24, Cleveland, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment (Merrick).

SIMPLE ASSAULT

Megan G. Clinton, 34, 402 6th Ave. NE, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, file proof of enrollment in domestic violence offender treatment program within 60 days, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).