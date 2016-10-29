Jamestown Fire Department calls for Oct 6-27:

Oct. 14: 1:48 p.m., ready squad responded to 1116 Western Park Village, single-family dwelling, to investigate smoke odor. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: unknown. Time out: 20 minutes.

Oct. 14: 6:08 p.m., ready squad responded to 112 2nd St. NE, Gladstone Inn & Suites, to investigate odor smell. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire none; was detected. Cause: natural gas smell around the dryer. Staff was advised to have qualified firm service the dryer. Time out: 20 minutes.

Oct. 14: 11 p.m., ready squad responded to 509 2nd Ave. SW, multi-family dwelling, to investigate odor smell. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Carbon monoxide was detected at 35 ppm. Firefighters advised occupant to have the gas appliances checked. Time out: 30 minutes.

Oct. 15: 10:04 a.m., ready squad responded to 1811 6th Ave. SW, multi-family dwelling, to check for carbon monoxide. Firefighters analyzed for carbon monoxide, and 0 ppm was detected. Cause: unknown. Time out: 50 minutes.

Oct. 17: 3:03 a.m., ready squad responded to 1205 15th St. SW, 5th St SW, single-family dwelling, to check for carbon monoxide. Firefighters analyzed for carbon monoxide, and 0 ppm was detected. Cause: detector needed to be replaced. Time out: 30 minutes.

Oct. 17: 11:57 a.m., ready squad responded to 210 17th St. SW, Precision Results, to check for carbon monoxide. Firefighters analyzed for carbon monoxide, and 60 ppm was detected. Cause: faulty furnace. Time out: 30 minutes.

Oct. 17: 2:54 p.m., ready squad responded to 2605 Circle Drive, North Dakota State Hospital-Lahaug Building, to investigate fire alarm activation. Firefighters checked for smoke/ fire; none was detected. Cause: steam activated fire alarm system. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 20 minutes.

Oct. 19: 2:22 p.m., ready squad responded to 2404 Circle Drive, NDSH-Tompkins Building, to investigate fire alarm activation. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: melted cup in microwave. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 20 minutes.

Oct. 20: 5:27 p.m., fire department responded to 1700 11th Ave. NE apartment 11, to a report of a fire. Firefighters extinguished a small fire and investigated. Cause: cooking. No injuries reported. Time out: one hour.

Oct. 21: 11:43 a.m., ready squad responded to 1300 2nd Place NE, Eventide Jamestown, to investigate fire alarm activation. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: dust from cleaning around the detector. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 15 minutes.

Oct. 22: 8:25 a.m., ready squad responded to 2605 Circle Drive, NDSH-Lahaug Building, to investigate fire alarm activation. Firefighters checked for smoke/ fire; none was detected. Cause: systems malfunction. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 30 minutes.