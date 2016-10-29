NORTH DAKOTA DISTRICT 12 SENATE RACE QUESTIONS

1. Why should voters choose you to represent them in the Legislature?

Katie Andersen: We need a state senator who supports job creation to grow and diversify our economy, reduced government spending to balance the budget without raising taxes and the protection of freedom and life at all stages. I have the experience, knowledge and fortitude to be that state senator. As mayor, I supported investment to attract business and grow/diversify our economy. We have seen the addition of many great businesses to our community in the past six years including: Hampton, Fairfield, My Place, Menards, Famous Footwear, Dacotah Bank, Eldermark, Magnum, Dakota Spirit AgEnergy and many more, plus expansions to our existing businesses. I also know how difficult it can be to reduce expenditures and balance the budget without raising taxes and I am proud that in my term as mayor, Jamestown has been able to balance the budget, reduce the property tax mill levy, control general fund expenditures, reduce staffing and improve city services. Finally, I am committed to protecting freedom: freedom protected by state sovereignty, the right to bear arms and the defense of life.

John Grabinger: If re-elected, I will continue to give the citizens of District 12 the strong hardworking leadership they have come to expect of our legislators. My efforts to reduce property taxes and tackle the drug epidemic, shore up funding for education, properly fund long-term care for our elderly and assist our veterans with their needs, will, without a doubt, continue. I offer fiscally responsible commonsense leadership that is willing to cross the aisle to reach solutions to the problems faced by the citizens of Jamestown and all of North Dakota.

2. What is your vision for North Dakota for the next four years?

Andersen: I envision North Dakota with a growing, vibrant, stable economy supported by an efficient, transparent and fiscally responsible state government. North Dakota needs to continue developing and supporting the energy and agriculture sectors of our economy through efficient regulation and reduced tax burden. We also need to support value-added processes that add to the stability to those commoditybased industries. The next wave of economic growth will be manufacturing and hightech industries. This will not only help grow our economy, but it will diversify our commoditybased economy and provide stability and confidence for longterm, permanent, private investment into North Dakota. By building a pro-growth legal, regulatory and tax environment, North Dakota can expand existing and attract new development for all sectors of our economy.

Grabinger: First, the state Legislature must recognize the need to maintain some of its revenue sources so that the state is able to provide the services the public expects. I hope in the next four years we are able to make headway tackling this drug epidemic that we are facing, increase the treatment services available and reduce the incarceration rate that has led to the overcrowded prisons and a heavily taxed judicial system. We must also continue to try to keep our young here by creating better-paying career opportunities by helping our manufacturing and industrial ventures expand. Thus diversifying our state’s economy so we aren’t so vulnerable to the ups and downs of the oil prices or agriculture commodity prices.

3. What do you see as the three most important issues in the upcoming legislative session? Explain.

Andersen: The three most important issues of the upcoming legislative session will be reducing spending to balance the budget without raising taxes, improving our legal, tax and regulatory environment to attract business and economic growth to our state, and reform behavioral and mental health care to improve service and reduce expenditures in Human Services and Corrections. As a fiscal conservative, it is important to not only balance the budget as a constitutional obligation, but also to reflect on and evaluate the purpose of the spending. We have to prioritize our spending and be prepared to modify or eliminate the lowest ranking priorities. Every session, legislation is introduced to increase the costs, regulation and taxes on business. I will work to fight those increases and keep our economy growing. We are learning more about behavioral and mental health services and how we can be more effective in treatment. I will support improving the access and efficiency of these services. This will lead to more success stories and reduce state expenditures.

Grabinger: Balancing the budget with fewer revenues, deciding what cuts to department budgets can be made while working to maintain needed services, and shoring up the funding to assure that the state can maintain the property tax buy down that was done in the last regular session. With the corporate income tax breaks and the oil extraction tax reduction given last session, our state’s revenue sources were cut dramatically. This at a time when the oil price is down, hence putting us in a serious budget crisis. As we saw in the special session, the solution put forth simply drew on special funds to shore up the budget. We cannot continue to raid these funds for long. The Legislature must be very diligent looking for efficiencies throughout our system.

4. State agencies have seen cuts in their budgets. What will you do to reduce the impact of these cuts?

Andersen: I believe we have to start with zero-based budgeting. This means reversing the process of traditional budgeting. In zerobased budgeting every line of budget, not just incremental changes since the last approved budget, are re-evaluated. I am really looking forward to this process. Though it may be time intensive, it will look at our state government services and evaluate what is being done efficiently and effectively. I will balance that information with the principles of limited government. We need to ask ourselves, “Is this something state government should be doing?” “Is state government the best vehicle to deliver these services?” and “Are we utilizing the best resources, technology and human capital to deliver these services?” When we get back to basics and use our resources in the most efficient way possible, we will have state agencies that provide all necessary services within a balanced budget.

Grabinger: One thing we must do is seriously evaluate whether programs are effective or not. If not, they must be terminated and thus free up those funds for the vital effective programs we need to provide.

5. Sen. Tim Mathern of Fargo has proposed removing references of the North Dakota State Hospital and its location from the state constitution. Would you support that proposal? Why or why not? Explain.

Andersen: Absolutely not! The State Hospital location is designated in the North Dakota Constitution as part of the distribution of trust lands. Those campuses established in the constitution are vital to the economies of the areas they are located in and I do not support any changes to the original intent for the campus creations across North Dakota. The language in the constitution does not need to be changed, nor should the State Hospital campus be moved from Jamestown. However, I do think that mental and behavioral health care has changed a lot since the days of institutional care for those labeled “insane.” I am confident that we can improve the way we administer mental health services and retain the State Hospital campus in Jamestown.

Grabinger: I firmly disagree with my colleague from Fargo. He and I have had this conversation before and I made it clear just how important the work done by our employees at the State Hospital is to our state and its citizens. The fact is, we are very centrally located for everyone in the state and most people could be here within a few hours. If anything, we need to focus on expanding the services offered at the State Hospital. The mental and behavioral health needs of the state have never been greater, and obviously the privatization of this has helped lead to a higher incarceration rate and an epidemic drug problem. As a former employee of the State Hospital and a current member of the interim incarceration committee, I have seen the need firsthand. Most of us probably know someone that needs this help and struggles to get it. I believe our state can do better and should.

6. What role, if any, do you believe the Legislature has in efforts to recruit and attract business to North Dakota? Explain.

Andersen: The primary responsibility of the Legislature to recruit and attract business is through building a progrowth legal, regulatory and tax environment in North Dakota. I will support reduced and efficient regulation. I will also support maintaining a low tax burden on property and income. The Legislature can also be influential on business development through incentives that place North Dakota in a competitive position with our surrounding states. The Bank of North Dakota is a unique tool, and I support using this tool for job creation and economic development. The Legislature also supports investment in infrastructure that will make business and commerce possible and safe. Business growth requires roads, rail, water and other public infrastructure to attract private investment into our state. I will support funding for growthrelated infrastructure. Especially, the needs for water supply through the Red River Valley pipeline, which will supply Jamestown/Stutsman County industrial development. Through a pro-growth environment, competitive incentives and infrastructure, North Dakota will be the top choice for business location.

Grabinger: The Legislature must be open to assisting when and where possible in the recruiting of new ventures to our state. My first session, we passed legislation that helped expand and foster the drone industry in North Dakota. That has been quite instrumental to that new industry and is an excellent example of the state recognizing a need and reacting to it.